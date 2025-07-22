Not Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday Is Rumoured To Be Dating Gully Boy Fame Shruti Chauhan, Know All About Her

Ahaan Panday has become the Internet's latest obsession after the release of Saiyaara on July 18. The actor plays the role of lovestruck rockstar, Krish Kapoor, in Mohit Suri's musical drama, also featuring Aneet Padda. While it was speculated that the young actor is dating his co-star Aneet Padda, it is now reported that he is in a relationship with Shruti Chauhan. While Ahaan Panday has never confirmed his relationship, Chauhan's review for Saiyaara has fuelled the rumours of their relationship.

Who is Ahaan Panday dating?

Social media users are convinced that Ahaan Panday is dating Shruti Chauhan. While there is no evidence of their linkup, the speculation about their romance first popped up on the Reddit thread, Bolly Blinds and Gossip. Shruti works as an actress and model. She is most famous for her brief role in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy (2019). She essayed the role of Maya in the film directed by Zoya Akhtar. As per reports, she hails from Jaipur and has pursued a degree in arts from Jyoti Vidyapeeth College. Most recently, the actress was seen in a music video, Hadh Se, which also features singer Jubin Nautiyal.



Shruti Chauhan boasts 225k followers on Instagram and follows 983 people. Apart from Ahaan Panday, celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Navya Naveli, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Palak Tiwari, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Alizeh Agnihotri and Suhana Khan follow her.



Shruti Chauhan's Saiyaara review sparks speculation

Amid the barrage of appreciation for Saiyaara, Shruti Chauhan's wide-eyed praise for the film caught attention. Sharing a still of Ahaan Panday from the big screen, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “It’s the @mohitsuri magic again in cinema and you cannot get more of it! @aneetpadda, you’re absolutely breathtaking and brilliant! @shanoosharmarahihai, all your hard work and belief! Congratulations to the whole team!"

A screengrab of Shruti Chauhan's story | Image: Instagram

Lavishing special praise for her rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday, Shruti Chauhan wrote, “To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying I’m screaming and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever (sic)."



