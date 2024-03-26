Advertisement

Anne Hathaway is speaking out about infertility and miscarriage. A topic often shied away from, the actress in a recent media interaction, pressed on the need to let women around the world carrying this burden know, that the painful experience is actually rather common and that they are not alone in their struggle. In lieu of the same, Anne spoke about her own miscarriage.

Anne Hathaway recalls her pain over failing to get pregnant



Anne Hathaway tied the knot with husband Adam Shulman in 2012. They welcomed their first son, Johnathan, in 2016. However, prior to that, the actress had suffered a miscarriage in 2015. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, she opened up about eventually being determined enough to not feel "ashamed" over something that was actually quite normal.

She said, "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone...I wasn’t going to feel ashamed of something that seemed to me statistically to actually be quite normal." She further added, "It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong". Speaking about the gap in knowledge still surrounding the issue she said, "...Where is this information? Why are we feeling so unnecessarily isolated?" Hathaway and Shulman welcomed their second son in 2019.

Anne Hathaway says women dealing with miscarriages and infertility do not need to be 'graceful'



Incidentally, at the time that Hathaway suffered her miscarriage, she was performing live on stage for six consecutive weeks, in a one-woman off-Broadway show, Grounded. Ironically, the play saw Hathaway assume the role of a female US Air Force pilot who is grounded when she gets pregnant. Her biggest takeaway from juggling between work and the miscarriage, was that women dealing with a similar situation, do not need to be "graceful" in processing their emotions.

She said, "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it, where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone. I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you."