The Odyssey Release Sparks Early Morning Frenzy, Fans Queue Up In Long Lines To Catch First Show Of Christopher Nolan's Film | Watch

The Odyssey finally hit the big screen on July 17. Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the 3000-year-old Greek poem garnered significant pre-release buzz. On the day of release, fans across the globe could be seen queuing up in massive lines to catch the first shows of The Odyssey.

Movies are back: Massive queues for The Odyssey revive cinemas globally

Social media is abuzz with fans queuing up in long lines to catch the early shows of The Odyssey, especially in the IMAX 70mm format. The tickets for the movie were sold out within an hour of going live, a month ago. On the day of release, a large number of people could be seen waiting in long lines for spot bookings of the movie's tickets.

Interestingly, a large number of cinegoers turned up for the showcasing of The Odyssey, even in the early morning shows. Even in India, 6 am and 9 am shows in select theatres saw a staggering occupancy. The extensive promotion of the movie, a stacked cast, and the massive hype contributed to the unprecedented hype of the movie.

Technical masterpiece but messy storytelling: The Odyssey X review

Social media users who caught early shows of The Odyssey took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their first impressions of the film. Most reviews heaped praises on Nolan's directorial calling it a 'technical masterpiece'. The music and recreation of ancient Greece on the big screen got a major thumbs up from the cinegoers. However, the casting received some flak for not being accurate. Some dialogues in the movie were also called out for not being appropriate for the period the film is set in. Nevertheless, Nolan's storytelling has been called a cinematic experience like none other.