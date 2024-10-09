sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:52 IST, October 9th 2024

The Office Actress Jenna Fischer Details Battle With Breast Cancer: Making This Announcement For...

The Office star Jenna Fischer revealed that she was diagnosed with stage I triple-positive breast cancer (an aggressive form of breast cancer) last year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jenna Fischer diagnosed with breast cancer last year
Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with breast cancer last year | Image: Instagram
  • 3 min read
12:52 IST, October 9th 2024