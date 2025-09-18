The Summer I Turned Pretty: Christopher Briney-Lola Tung-Gavin Casalegno's Hit Series To Wrap Up With A Movie, Author Jenny Han Says 'Big Milestone Left In Belly’s Journey'

The fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, we have some good news for you. The show might have concluded, but the story is far from over. Yes, the makers have announced a movie which will give you closure and conclude the story between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The series finale is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is in the making

The exact plot details of the movie are under wraps, aside from the fact that it will continue the story of the series, but author Jenny Han revealed that there is another "big milestone" left in Belly's journey. The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the books on which the show was based and developed them for television, alongside Sarah Kucserka, reported Variety. The announcement was made at the series's finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans," said Han as quoted by Variety.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, also expressed their excitement and told Variety, "The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We're proud of the series's extraordinary success and couldn't be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter."

All about The Summer I Turned Pretty