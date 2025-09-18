Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja's Actioner Faces Further Decline On Wednesday, Mints ₹61.50 Crore

Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure didn't live up to the expectations of the actor's previous release, HanuMan. The film, which had a promising opening, is now witnessing a dip with each passing day. The movie concluded its opening weekend at ₹44.6 crore, and was expected to conclude its first week on a promising note. However, seeing the pace, the movie might not even reach ₹70 crore in the opening week.

Mirai box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹4.50 crore at the box office on Wednesday, with ₹2.93 crore in the Telugu language. Adding the six-day collection, the total stands at ₹61.50 crore at the box office in India. Mirai had an overall 20.69 per cent Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (44.50 per cent).

Teja Sajja's previous film HanuMan was a blockbuster, creating several records at the box office. However, his recent film couldn't live up to the mark, despite earning positive reviews from the critics and audience.

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram in key roles. It also stars Prabhas as Ethan Mascarenhas and Rana Daggubati in a cameo role.

