The Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley Gets Engaged To 17 Years Younger Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, 42, has been dating a 25-year-old model, Natalie Kuckenburg. On Saturday, the couple announced their engagement via their social media handles. While Wesley shared a photo on his Instagram Stories, Kuckenburg shared a photo on her Instagram offering a closer glimpse of her ring. She shared a monochrome photo featuring their hands with her engagement ring shining bright. We can see a 3-cut oval Moissanite donning her ring finger.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Yes (a white heart emoticon) Always and forever".

She also shared a photo from their candlelight dinner that features two wine glasses and white rose decoration.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Paul Wesley also shared a selfie, looking dashing in a white shirt, while his fiancée shows off her ring. He shared with a red heart sticker.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Friends and fans congratulate Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg

Soon after Natalie Kuckenburg shared the photo, their friends and fans flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. Ingo T. Nolden wrote, "Ah, finally !! So, so happy for you both! How beautiful!" A fan wrote, "So happy for you! You deserve it 🤍🤍🤍 Let the bride-to-be era begin!" Another wrote, "Congrats- so wonderful." Kara Ellis wrote, "Congrats, Natalie and Paul!!" A fan wrote, "Congratulations!! Hope you two are so happy. The ring is gorgeous!" A user wrote, "Congrats!! It will always be Stefan!!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Paul Wesley's personal life

Before Kuckenburg, Wesley was first married to Torrey DeVitto in 2011. However, in July 2013, they got divorced. He then dated his The Vampire Diaries co-star, Phoebe Tonkin, for four years but parted ways in 2017.

In 2019, Wesley married Ines de Ramon but parted ways in 2022. Now, she is rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt.