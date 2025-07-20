Don 3: Not Vikrant Massey Or Vijay Deverakonda, Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra To Play Antagonist In Ranveer Singh Starrer?

There seems to be no end to the casting speculation for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Most recently, it was reported that Vikrant Massey, who was roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the film led by Ranveer Singh, has now opted out. Rumour had it that Vijay Deverakonda was approached for the role of the villain, but he too turned it down. Fresh reports suggest that Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra is the latest actor who is being considered to round up the cast of Don 3.

The curious case of Don 3 casting - all hearsay, no confirmation

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is the latest name in the roster of actors considered for the role of the antagonist in Don 3. Farhan Akhtar announced the movie, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role, in 2023. Ever since the announcement, the movie has courted controversy. Social media users expressed uncertainty over Ranveer Singh taking over the legacy created by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Following the widespread backlash, the actor made a social media post assuring that he would do justice to the part with the best of his capabilities.

Months later, Kiara Advani joined the cast of Don 3 as the female lead. However, due to her pregnancy and now her new baby, the actress has reportedly backed out of the film. It is being reported that Kriti Sanon has joined the movie as the female lead.



The makers of Don 3 never officially confirmed the name of the antagonist of the film. However, well-placed sources in the industry informed that Vikrant Massey was finalised for the part. After his exit, allegedly citing ‘lack of depth’ in the role, Vijay Deverakonda and Aditya Roy Kapur were allegedly approached. Now, a source close to the development shared with IANS, “Nothing is confirmed yet, but Karan is definitely being considered. His (Karan Veer Mehra's) recent transformation and screen presence in Silaa have impressed a lot of people in the industry.” The Bigg Boss 18 winner was recently spotted outside the Excel Entertainment office, further confirming rumours.



