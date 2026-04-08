The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza Flaunts Baby Bump During Outing | PICS
A day after her pregnancy news became public, Aubrey Plaza stepped out in Manhattan as she flaunted her baby bump while walking her dog in Manhattan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Nearly a year after her husband Jeff Baena's death, actress Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child. Aubrey and her partner Chris Abbott's baby is due later this fall, a report in PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, the news has come as a "beautiful surprise" for the couple after an emotional year.
The source also mentioned that the couple feel "very blessed" as they prepare for parenthood. A representative for Aubrey also confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE. Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, have worked together earlier in projects like the 2020 film Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.
While they had not publicly confirmed their relationship earlier, the two share a long professional connection. According to PEOPLE magazine, Aubrey attended the Paris Fashion Week last month, where she was seen keeping her baby bump hidden in loose outfits, including an oversized leather jacket at the Loewe show and a relaxed orange look at the Lacoste presentation.
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Aubrey even stepped out in public as she flaunted her baby bump while walking her dog in Manhattan. She kept it casual and comfy and was showing off her growing baby bump while sporting sneakers, light sweatpants a brown shirt and a blue pea coat.
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In September last year, the Agatha All Along star put her and late Jeff 's Los Angeles-area home on the market, listing the Los Feliz Oaks-based estate for a whopping $6.5 million. The 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom private compound served as the marital home for Aubrey and Jeff, with the pair scooping up the property in October 2022 for $4.7 million. It's the place where Baena died by suicide back in January 2025. He was 47.
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