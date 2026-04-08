The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza Flaunts Baby Bump During Outing | PICS

Nearly a year after her husband Jeff Baena's death, actress Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child. Aubrey and her partner Chris Abbott's baby is due later this fall, a report in PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, the news has come as a "beautiful surprise" for the couple after an emotional year.

The source also mentioned that the couple feel "very blessed" as they prepare for parenthood. A representative for Aubrey also confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE. Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, have worked together earlier in projects like the 2020 film Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Aubrey and Chris Abbott are expecting their first child together | Image: X

While they had not publicly confirmed their relationship earlier, the two share a long professional connection. According to PEOPLE magazine, Aubrey attended the Paris Fashion Week last month, where she was seen keeping her baby bump hidden in loose outfits, including an oversized leather jacket at the Loewe show and a relaxed orange look at the Lacoste presentation.

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Aubrey even stepped out in public as she flaunted her baby bump while walking her dog in Manhattan. She kept it casual and comfy and was showing off her growing baby bump while sporting sneakers, light sweatpants a brown shirt and a blue pea coat.

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Aubrey Plaza flaunted her baby bump during an outing in Manhattan | Image: Sourced