×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

This Is Why Barbie Star Ryan Gosling, Partner Eva Mendes Moved Their Kids Out Of Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling just wrapped up a stellar night at the Oscars, with his performance of Barbie track, I'm Just Ken. He is back in the news now for separate reasons.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes no longer reside in Los Angeles. This comes despite the actor's sturdy film career which recently hit a high with the 2023 release Barbie - the highest Hollywood grosser for the year. The reason behind the couple's quiet move, are their daughters.

 

 

The reason behind Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles

As per a source-based report from People, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles, is motivated by their daughters. For the unversed, Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011 and welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Despite being top-ranking names in Hollywood, the duo reportedly want to give their girls a quiet childhood.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


The source said, "For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the insider shares. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids...Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."

Ryan Gosling recently performed at the Oscars


Ryan Gosling delivered a live performance at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards. The actor belted out Barbie favourite, I'm Just Ken, which stood nominated under the Best Original Song category, competing against Billlie Eilish's What Was I Made For (among other tracks) also part of the Margot Robbie-led Greta Gerwig starrer.

 


Though the satirical number I'm Just Ken failed to bag a win, the performance - delivered by Ryan in a dazzlng, embellished hot pink suit, arguably made for one of the highlights of the evening. Eva Mendes had a tongue in cheek response to Ryan's night at the Oscars. Taking to her Instagram handle, sharing a picture of herself in Ryan's performance get up, Mendes wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

7 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

7 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

7 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

7 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

7 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

8 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

11 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

11 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

13 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Murder Mubarak Director Homi Adajania Was Left Stumped

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Outpace Consulting Unveils Precise Recruitment Services

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  3. Rajasthan: Senior Citizens Can Now Avail 50% Discount in State-Run Buses

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Reddy, Badanayak guide India to big win over Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Not Prithviraj But THESE Actors Were Approached For Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo