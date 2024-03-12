Advertisement

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes no longer reside in Los Angeles. This comes despite the actor's sturdy film career which recently hit a high with the 2023 release Barbie - the highest Hollywood grosser for the year. The reason behind the couple's quiet move, are their daughters.

The reason behind Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles

As per a source-based report from People, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles, is motivated by their daughters. For the unversed, Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011 and welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Despite being top-ranking names in Hollywood, the duo reportedly want to give their girls a quiet childhood.

The source said, "For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the insider shares. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids...Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."

Ryan Gosling recently performed at the Oscars



Ryan Gosling delivered a live performance at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards. The actor belted out Barbie favourite, I'm Just Ken, which stood nominated under the Best Original Song category, competing against Billlie Eilish's What Was I Made For (among other tracks) also part of the Margot Robbie-led Greta Gerwig starrer.



Though the satirical number I'm Just Ken failed to bag a win, the performance - delivered by Ryan in a dazzlng, embellished hot pink suit, arguably made for one of the highlights of the evening. Eva Mendes had a tongue in cheek response to Ryan's night at the Oscars. Taking to her Instagram handle, sharing a picture of herself in Ryan's performance get up, Mendes wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."