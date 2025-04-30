Thunderbolts Early Reviews: 'Florence Pugh Should Be In Every MCU Flick,' Pleads Fans; Call Film 'Emotionally Powerful'

Thunderbolts Early Review: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's superhero flick which is based on Marvel Comic featuring the team of Thunderbolts is set to hit the theatres on May 1. However, the cinemagoers who were able to watch the movie at the special screening of the film have penned their review on social media, and they are singing praise for Pugh. They are calling the film the "greatest Marvel offering in years". Seeing the positive reviews, the movie is set to create history at the box office.

When the movie and teaser were released, Marvel fans thought it would be a flop, but the early birdies who watched the movie during the special screening were actually surprised. Taking to X, they reviewed the movie in detail. What stood common in their reviews was Florence Pugh, who plays the role of Yelena Belova. Her character was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow assassin. A user wrote, "Thunderbolts proves that Florence Pugh can and should lead the MCU. A heartbreaking look at feeling alone and like you're not enough, it is a beautiful path forward for Marvel. Pugh is a force to be reckoned with, but make sure to bring your tissues."

The film has brought the MCU's underdog characters to the forefront, and they all passed with flying colours. "As a lifelong Marvel fan, #Thunderbolts meant the world to me. It’s not just an incredible film with heart, action & laughs, but seeing my hometown & Geraldine Viswanathan shine touched the Malaysian Aussie South Asian in me. We've finally got that representation in the MCU," read a post.

A user pointed out a scene where Yelen and Red Guardian are sharing an emotional moment and wrote, "There's a scene in THUNDERBOLTS between Yelena and Red Guardian that is so emotionally powerful it sent chills down my body. I don't recall a Marvel film that tackles loneliness and inner struggle as bravely and beautifully as #Thunderbolts."

They all praised how the MCU, for the first time, shows the emotional vulnerability of the characters in depth. "#Thunderbolts SURPASSED MY EXPECTATIONS!!! Marvel dug deep into darker themes with an emotional vulnerability that I haven’t felt in the films in a WHILE. Excellent action scenes paired with STUNNING performances - Florence Pugh takes the cake! THUNDERBOLTS WAS GREAT!" read a post.

"24 hrs later and I’m still processing #Thunderbolts. It hit me on such a deep emotional level—something I NEVER expected from an MCU film. Mental health is one of the most important conversations today, and the way this movie gives it a platform is genuinely astounding. What’s wild is it does all that while still bringing back that Marvel sauce we’ve been missing. It’s fully reinvested me in the future of the MCU—and I’m not gonna lie, it feels GOOD to be excited again! Florence Pugh should honestly be in every MCU movie now please," wrote another.

