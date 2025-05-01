Thunderbolts X Reviews: Netizens Compare Florence Pugh's MCU Flick To Anthony Mackie's Captain Black Falcon

Thunderbolts X Review: Marvel Studios finally released its latest superhero flick in India on May 1, a day ahead of its global premiere. This Hollywood movie features a team of assassins and mercenaries, each grappling with a troubled past. Marvel maniacs who watched the early shows of sci-fi action are flooding social media with their reviews, saying that this is “better than Captain Black Falcon,” and “will be a top 10 MCU movie.”

This superhero movie starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan is based on the Marvel Comics team Thunderbolts.

MCU’s Thunderbolts impressed fans?

Talking about Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest creation, one user shared their thoughts on X(formerly Twitter), “#Thunderbolts: The real Marvel film after such a long time. The story is very simple, but the themes it explores are well-executed. The post-credit scene was absolutely bonkers (I expected this, but not so soon—wow). Excited for what’s ahead in Fantastic 4 & Doomsday.”

Another viewer praised the film, stating, “Thunderbolts* is a top ten MCU movie.”

One user compared it to another Marvel project, writing, “Thunderbolts is so much better than Captain Black Falcon. Sentry seems unstoppable, but his mental health struggles and constant amnesia are his weaknesses. Also, it’s nice to see the Fantastic 4 ship in the end credits!”

Another review highlighted its strengths: “Well-written, so even the ‘weaker’ characters were still very compelling. Pugh and Pullman delivered stellar performances. Top-tier action sequences, and heart-wrenching commentary. Best ‘non-Avengers’ film since CA:WS.”

As the Marvel movie's hashtag #Thunderbolts is trending all over the internet, it will be interesting to see its box collection.

More about Thunderbolts