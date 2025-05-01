Costao X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shines As Reel-Life Customs Officer In Crime Drama, Netizens Give 'Decent' Verdict

Costao X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Priya Bapat’s real-event-based crime drama is now streaming on Zee5. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film portrays the true story of Goa's brave customs officer, Mr. Costao Fernandes. The cast includes Hussain Dalal, Mahika Sharma, and Kishore Kumar G in the main roles. As the film premiered on the OTT platform, early watchers already shared their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).

Costao is worth watching or not?

After watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui decluttering India’s one of the biggest gold smuggling case, fans couldn’t wait to share their reviews. One viewer commented, “#Costao @Nawazuddin_S, as always, delivers a supreme performance while @bapat_priya gives a worthy performance. Kishore Kumar G (D’Mello) is dependable.”

Another praised, “COSTAO is not a bad biopic, but the talent of Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays at odds with the essence of a real-life hero.”

A third wrote, “Kabhi Kabhi nahi par hamesha lagta hai @Nawazuddin_S sir amazing hai…. Don’t miss #Costao for the sheer acting brilliance of this man.”

What Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Costao is about?

Set in the 1990s, Costao draws inspiration from the daring real-life exploits of customs officer Costao Fernandes, who took on Goa's most powerful smuggling syndicate. The story showcases his bold solo mission to uncover one of India's largest gold smuggling operations.