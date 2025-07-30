Tom Cruise Sparks Romance Buzz With 25-Year-Younger Ana De Armas, Here's A Look At The Mission Impossible Star's Dating History | Image: X

Hollywood’s hottest leading man, Tom Cruise, seems ready to mingle again after a mini hiatus. Known for his past marriages to A-list actresses and several high-profile relationships, the Mission: Impossible actor is now reportedly dating Ana de Armas.

The speculation about their romance began in early 2025, after the duo stepped out together on Valentine’s Day in Madrid. Tom and Ana spotted together several times in London. On one occasion, Tom even flew the Knives Out star there by helicopter. They also enjoyed a sunny holiday on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Following their appearance at Oasis’ sold-out reunion concert in London on 25 July, the pair returned to the United States and were recently photographed in Woodstock, Vermont. TMZ published images of them walking hand in hand through the town’s charming streets, kind a confirming the relationship rumours.

As per TMZ, the Top Gun actor and the Ballerina actress also drove through a national park, went shopping, and stopped for ice cream. Their subtle PDA has set the rumour mills abuzz

Tom Cruise marriages

Cruise married Mimi Rogers in 1987, and they divorced in 1990. He then married Nicole Kidman in 1990, but they split in 2001. His third marriage was to Katie Holmes in 2006, which ended in 2012.

Who all Tom Cruise dated over the years?

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert and Tom Cruise were linked in the 1980s, but she later explained that their relationship was purely innocent.

Rebecca De Mornay

File photo of Tom Cruise with Rebecca De Mornay | Image: X

According to reports, Rebecca De Mornay dated Cruise from 1982 to 1985 — a relationship that lasted two and a half years.

Heather Locklear

Locklear once went on a single date with Cruise after they met at an early-career audition, but romance didn’t blossom.

Cher

File Photo of Tom Cruise and Cher | Image: X

In a 2013 interview with Andy Cohen, Cher said her 1985 fling with Cruise ranked among her top five lovers.

Penélope Cruz

File photo of Tom Cruise with Penélope Cruz | Image: X

Cruise and his Vanilla Sky co-star Penélope Cruz reportedly got together soon after his divorce from Nicole Kidman. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in August 2001 at the Captain Corelli’s Mandolin premiere. Both denied that their relationship caused the split with Kidman. By 2004, they had parted ways.

Nazanin Boniadi

Cruise dated actress Nazanin Boniadi, who is also a Scientologist, from November 2004 to January 2005.

Sofía Vergara

In 2005, Cruise and Sofía Vergara were rumoured to be dating, though neither confirmed it.

Hayley Atwell

Cruise and Hayley Atwell were reportedly in a relationship from 2020 and 2022.

Shakira

He was also rumoured to be romantically involved with Shakira in 2023.