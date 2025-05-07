Sick Ugly F*****: Internet Cancels Kim Soo Hyun For Having Physical Relations With 8th Grader Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hun and Kim Sae Ron dating scandal took an ugly turn after the latter's family's attorney did a press conference and revealed recordings about their alleged relationship when the now-late Bloodhounds actress was a minor. In the recordings, Kim Sae Ron admitted to feeling vulnerable about having sexual relations with Kim Soo Hun when she was in 8th grade.

A child abuse case has also been filed against Kim Soo Hyun by Kim Sae Ron's family. On social media, netizens expressed their disgust over Kim Soo Hun allegedly establishing physical relations with Kim Sae Ron while she was in middle school. Cancel calls have also been made against the Queen of Tears stars on various Korean social media platforms.

Kim Soo Hyun stars in Queen Of Tears | Image: X

"Sick ugly fucker. KIM SOOHYUN IS A PEDOPHILE HE DATED AND GROOMED A MINOR (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "

Kim Soo Hyun fans call out Kim Sae Ron's family's claims ‘lies’

Before Kim Sae Ron's family attorney's press conference, Chinese fans sent support trucks for Kim Soo Hyun near the press venue. "We will be together with actor Kim Soo Hyun," read a sign with the actor's photo on it.

After explosive allegations against Kim Soo Yun pertaining to his relationship with Kim Sae Ron via voice recordings of the late actress, the former's fans alleged that the family of the deceased is using AI-generated evidence to bring Kim Soo Hyun down.