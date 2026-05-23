Watch Video: After Viral Recreation Of On The Floor, Off Campus Star Mika Abdalla Meets Jennifer Lopez

Prime Video's latest release, Off Campus, has become the latest sensation online. Scenes from the steamy hockey romance have been doing the rounds on social media. While the first season of the show focuses on the romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, a side character, Allie Hayes (played by Mika Abdalla), stole the show in some episodes.

One particular segment of the character attending a house party in a recreation of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace ‘jungle dress’ has set the internet ablaze. The character wore the dress that the singer-actor wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. To make the scene even more iconic, was that the character stole the spotlight with a performance on the legendary track, On The Floor. In the scene, her romantic partner Dean also features in a few moments. The clip of the scene has made it to most social media timelines.



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Mika Abdalla meets JLo, netizens call it ‘crossover they never expected’

The viral clip from Off Campus caught the attention of JLo as well. In a May 18 post, the actor-singer reshared the video of the scene and wrote, “Love the show". Days later, on May 23, Mika Abdalla and Jennifer Lopez actually met up, sending the internet into a meltdown.

In the video shared by JLo on her official social media account, she could be seen recreating the iconic On The Floor moment with Mika. She shared the video with the caption, “It’s a new Jeneration of party people…” Social media users took to the comment section to react strongly to the post.



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