Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Boroughs, Satrangi Badle Ka Khel, SkyMed 4, Warrant And More To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series that are slated to release this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5. From Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel and The Boroughs to Warrant, the list includes web shows from various languages and genres.

The Boroughs

It is an upcoming sci-fi series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The series is set inside a peaceful retirement community that faces an otherworldly threat. All episodes stream from May 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Memu Copulam

It is a Telugu-language comedy-mystery series, directed by Pradeep Maddali. The show follows two inexperienced cops (played by Getup Srinu and Ravi Teja Nannimala) in a rural village who are tasked with finding a powerful village leader's prized fighting rooster. The series will stream on May 22.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Barrabrava season 2

The series continues three months after their separation, and the Urrutia brothers remain at odds. However, when political power and the police threaten to destroy their world, they reunite to find everyone. The second season will stream on May 22.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

SkyMed 4

Season 4 of the series about air ambulance crews in northern Canada is cleared for takeoff and will ascend on May 22 in India. The eight-part season finds the crew disrupted like never before, as the arrival of new rookie pilots and medics unsettles the dynamic, and its leaders begin losing control.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Starring Anshumaan Pushkar, Upendra Chauhan and Prateek Kashyap, the series revolves around Bablu Mahto, who is a launda dancer's son. He follows his father's footsteps while secretly plotting revenge against the powerful Singh family. The series will stream on May 22.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Warrant

Filmmaker Prashanth Pandiyaraj, who made his breakthrough with the series Vilangu for ZEE5, is joining the streamer once again for a new series, Warrant. Prashanth will feature in it in the leading role of a subordinate cop. The Tamil series will stream from May 24.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bad Thoughts 2

Bad Thoughts, Tom Segura's dark and twisted comedic series, returns for its season 2 on May 24. In this six-episode season, Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.