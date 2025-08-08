Weapons X Review: Zach Cregger’s Film Is 'Everything A Haunting Thriller Can Be’, Netizens Call It 'Perfect For Horror Movie Fans'

Weapons X Review: The thrilling horror movie starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin finally released in India on August 8. After making waves in the genre with his breakout hit Barbarian, director-actor Zach Cregger returns behind the camera, raising the stakes even higher. This chilling story has already made much of a buzz in Hollywood, with fans and insiders hailing it as “one of the most anticipated horror releases.” As it lands in Indian theatres now, excitement among horrorphiles has reached fever pitch, with many calling it a “summer must-see.”

Is Weapons worth watching?

Netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share weapons movie reviews, and most were impressed by the thrill. One user wrote, “watched Weapons 😭 as a certified horror addict, i can confirm… it did not miss. absolutely such a good horror movie 😭”

Another wrote, “Weapons is my movie of the year btw”

Another wrote, “I saw Weapons last night and it was a very good movie! I really enjoyed it, especially with the twist. It felt very unique to me and that’s extremely hard to find in horror now so good for the people who made it! And holy shit was it scary to boot! Very good.”

Another wrote, ““Weapons” gave me everything I wanted from a horror film, great story-telling, great scares and even better laughs. Y’all the movie is so funny 😭”

All about Weapons