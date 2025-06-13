When Dua Lipa's Current Fiancé Callum Turner Opened Up About His Troubled Past & Substance Abuse

Callum Turner has once candidly spoken about his ‘self-destructive’ past, revealing he ‘lost four years’ of his life due to being a ‘stoner’. Well, with moving on in life, the British actor has chosen a life partner, who is known for standing up for oneself and tackling toxic situations, creating a full circle.

Yes, it’s now official! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged. The couple, who began dating in January last year, took their relationship to the next level when the Fantastic Beasts 3 actor proposed on Christmas Eve. The news is now confirmed by the Levitating singer in an interview with British Vogue.

When Callum Turner shared how love and compassion played a crucial role in helping him overcome addiction

In a 2020 interview during the promotion of Emma, the big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Callum Turner shared how he worked to overcome some of his bad habits.

Speaking to The Independent, he openly admitted, “I was a big stoner. I used to smoke so much weed.” He explained that during his teenage years, he struggled with depression and frustration but lacked the understanding and tools to address his feelings, leading him to self-medicate with cannabis. Turner revealed he smoked heavily from the ages of 18 to 26, acknowledging it “definitely stunted something.”

Although he maintained sobriety during work hours, his reliance on marijuana caused him to miss out on major parts of his life. “I was acting, doing films, and smoking weed every day. I never smoked on set, but as soon as I got home, I was like a real addict,” he said. “I definitely missed four years of my life.”

Turner eventually recognised that his habit was robbing him of valuable moments and experiences. He credited his transformation to “compassion and love” for himself, coupled with a strong determination to stop missing out on life.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engaged