Who Is Sean Diddy Combs’ Trial Judge Arun Subramanian? Know All About Indian Origin Presiding Rapper’s Sex Trafficking Case

Popular rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is at the centre of controversy since he was arrested after the charges against him include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and using transportation for prostitution. Diddy is also dealing with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of using drugs, violence, and intimidation to abuse people around him.

Indian-origin Judge Arun Subramanian is presiding over the case involving the music mogul, who was arrested by federal authorities on September 16, 2024. Recently, a video of Judge Subramanian went viral, showing him casually entering a building, sparking comments about how he resembled a student heading to class rather than a federal judge.

Who is Arun Subramanian?

Arun Subramanian, born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, has had an impressive legal career. He earned a BA in computer science and English from Case Western Reserve University, followed by a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School. At Columbia, he distinguished himself as a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and served as the executive articles editor for the Columbia Law Review.

Subramanian began his career clerking for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He later worked for Judge Gerard E. Lynch in the Southern District of New York and served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From 2007 to 2023, he was a partner at Susman Godfrey LLC in New York City, where he specialised in commercial and bankruptcy law.

In March 2023, the U.S. Senate confirmed Subramanian as a District Judge for the Southern District of New York, making him the first South Asian to hold this position. His nomination was approved with a 59-37 vote. The U.S. Senate announced the confirmation on Twitter, stating, “59-37, Senate confirmed the nomination of Arun Subramanian, of New York, to be U.S. District Judge for the Seventh District of New York. Rollcall Vote #45.”

Arun Subramanian is currently presiding over the case involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Combs bail has been denied twice and remains behind bars.