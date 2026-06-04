World Of Obsession Expands, Director Curry Barker Adds New Film Anything But Ghosts

Following the strong success of his recent film 'Obsession,' filmmaker Curry Barker has added actor and filmmaker Chris Reinacher to the cast of his upcoming movie Anything But Ghosts.

According to Deadline, the film is being backed by Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, along with Spooky Pictures and Divide/Conquer.

Acccording to the publication, the announcement comes as 'Obsession' continues its impressive run at the box office.

The film has earned more than USD 111 million domestically and has become Focus Features' highest-grossing movie in the domestic market. It also received an A- CinemaScore, a rare achievement for a horror film.

Chris Reinacher joins a cast that already includes Curry Barker, Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw and Cooper Tomlinson.

Reinacher is known for his work as an actor, filmmaker, writer and digital creator. His videos have received more than 400 million views online, while his short films have been screened at festivals including Sundance and Cannes.

His latest project is the sci-fi comedy short film Fly Me to the Earth, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in alongside Barker and Tomlinson. He has also appeared in shows such as Superstore and The Mindy Project.

Anything But Ghosts has been co-written by Barker and his longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson. The duo are also part of the popular comedy group That's a Bad Idea, which has built a large following across social media platforms.

The film is being produced by Jason Blum, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, with support from Image Nation and That's a Bad Idea. (ANI)

