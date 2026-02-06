Wuthering Heights Early Reviews: Is Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's Erotic Drama More Than Just Sex? Netizens Share Their Verdict

Wuthering Heights Early Reviews: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are currently touring for their new film before it releases on February 13. Their chemistry in the trailer has already become a talking point on social media and the lead pair is taking things a step further by singing praises for each other in interviews. But is Wuthering Heights really worth a watch?

What is Wuthering Heights about?

The makers have pegged Wuthering Heights as a "bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time". Director Emerald Fennell’s erotic drama stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Their forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

Wuthering Heights will release in India on February 13 | Image: X

From Fennell's own interpretation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, to costumes in the movie, accents of the actors and Robbie claiming that she was "codependent" with Elordi during the filming process, all about the period saga has been closely scrutinised and often criticised.

Wuthering Heights early reviews are out

"Oh #WutheringHeights is exactly what I asked it to be - bold, sensual and full of yearning," shared a watcher about the movie. The director's interpretation of the source material has also been lauded, with many mentioning how the "toxicity" of the leading characters has been "smoothed out" to redeem them. Another review on X read, "WutheringHeights is a beautiful mess of passion, destruction, lust, revenge & unhinged behavior. Throw the book away & step into the madness of undeniable chemistry & explosive toxic desire. Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi are enthralling. WutheringHeightsMovie movie is exquisite (sic)."

Another watcher noted, "WutheringHeights REVIEW - SEXY, LUSTFUL, PASSIONATE. The film soars with heat and intensity. It's emotionally and visually big and is not for the ones who appreciate "subtlety" in their movies. This is for the ones who LOVE! A fitting end, while setting up what's next (sic)."