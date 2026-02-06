Updated 6 February 2026 at 20:01 IST
Ramayana: Actor Sets Aside His 'No Cameo Rule' For Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer?
On more occasions than one, this actor has mentioned that they are not keen on doing smaller and villain roles in big budget movies. It seems like they have made a U-Turn as the team of Ramayana approached them.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana duology is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-India films, in terms of star cast and scale. As per the producer's own confession, the budget of the two-part film may touch ₹4000 crore. As per reports, the shoot of the project is progressing at a brisk pace and the team has filmed around 60% of the portions, even as post-production work is going on simultaneously.
The star-studded cast consists of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Shobana, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and others. The first installment is set to arrive on Diwali this year and preparations are underway to unveil some promotional material on the occasion of Ram Navami in March end. Meanwhile, in a new update, reportedly, the cast of Ramayana has expanded and Vijay Sethupathi has come onboard to essay the pivotal part of Vibhishana in part 2.
Vibhishana was Ravana's bother who sided with Lord Ram during the epic battle of good vs evil. The character is expected to feature majorly in the second part of Ramayana. Even though Vibhishana's part may not be lengthy in terms of screentime, he remains a pivotal aspect of the mythological epic.
While fans celebrated the news of Vijay Sethupathi's reported casting in the Ramayana films, others recalled how the Vikram star has mentioned on more occasions than one that he is not keen on doing villain roles and smaller parts in movies as it affects the projects he plays the lead roles in. He even went to say that he had rejected 10-20 movies in which he was approached for guest roles.
"But I won’t do any more villain roles just to prop up a hero’s presence. My fans don’t like it. Neither do I,” Vijay had said about his role in Atlee's Jawan. Additionally, even though he has refused to do small parts in mainstream movies, Vijay will be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 19:58 IST