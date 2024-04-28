Zack Snyder Reveals How He Would Have Concluded Superman's Character Arc In DCEU

Advertisement

The conclusion of Justice League left DC fans on a cliffhanger, as they were left wanting for a proper conclusion to Henry Cavill's Man of Steel reclaim his role as Earth's guardian, restoring hope. Though it is highly unlikely that James Gunn would invite Snyder back to helm any of the titles slated for the DC Universe, the filmmaker has still gone ahead and shared how he would have concluded Superman's track in the DC Extended Universe.

Zack Snyder shares his vision for Superman's DCEU track



In a recent interview with GQ, Snyder went into rather specific details about how he had always envisioned concluding Superman's story in the DC Extended Universe. The primary crux of this would have been battling his arch nemesis Darkseid, followed by him reclaiming his status as a 'guardian' and returning to humanity. He said, "He (Superman) was going to have to succumb to the Anti-life, be destroyed, turn the clock back, and then get his chance for this battle against Darkseid that would have finished his trilogy of becoming this guardian, and sort of, return him to his humanity."

A Game Rant report, further explains, "Superman was slated to fall into Darkseid's might, plunging the world into the bleak Knightmare future foreseen by Bruce Wayne. However, amidst the despair, Superman would ultimately discover a means to reverse the course of fate, triumphing over Darkseid and eradicating the looming apocalypse."

Zack Snyder last helmed Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver



Snyder saw through the release of the second installment of the Rebel Moon franchise. The early April release opened to negative reviews from critics and audience alike, unlike the first installment of the franchise. Despite the same, the director recently revisited Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, affirming how his film had been watched more than Greta Gerwig's Barbie - as per official Netflix numbers.

The latter, however, as per the director, became a cultural milestone owing to its theatrical release. For the unversed, Rebel Moon was a direct-to-OTT release.