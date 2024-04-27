Zendaya, Tom Holland 'Discussing Marriage' Years After Dating

Advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the public's sweethearts ever since they were cast opposite each other Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Though they sparked an affable equation while filming for the movie in 2016, soon plagued by reports of a romance, no official confirmation came through till the duo were photographed in Holland's car, indulging in PDA. Now, if reports are to be believed, marriage may be on the table for the couple.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland set to say 'I do'?



As per an exclusive People report, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been discussing marriage. While no official confirmation about this has come from either of the actors, the report quotes their source as confirming the impending new phase of their equation, as something that will largely be kept out of the purview of the public. The reason behind this, is both Zendaya and Tom, preferring to guard their privacy.

The source quoted in the report reads, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality. They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part...(being in the public eye) has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

Zendaya reflects on watching Tom Holland grow as a person



In a recent cover story for Vogue, Zendaya opened up about meeting Tom at a time when her career was in full swing, but his was just taking off. She recalled being in awe of how seamlessly he handled the transition to superstardom.

She said, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him.”

Zendaya will next be seen in film Challengers, set to release on April 26. Tom Holland on the other hand, was last seen in series The Crowded Room.