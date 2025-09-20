Homebound For Oscars: All 23 Movies Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Starrer Beat To Become India's Academy Awards 2026 Entry

Film Federation of India picked Homebound as India's Oscars entry among the 24 movies that were submitted | Image: Republic

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi film Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

N Chandra, the chairperson of the selection committee said that a total of 24 films from different Indian languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars. A purported photo of the listed 24 movies that were entered in the Oscars race has been going viral on social media.

The list includes Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, Priyanka Chopra backed Marathi film Paani, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Bengal Files, Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Pratik Gandhi's Phule and more. The list of titles entered include 10 Hindi movies, 5 Telugu movies, 6 Marathi movies, 1 Manipuri movie, 1 Kannada movie and 1 silent film.

Here are all 23 movies that Homebound beat to become India's official Oscars entry this year.