Updated 20 September 2025 at 22:38 IST
Homebound For Oscars: All 23 Movies Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Starrer Beat To Become India's Academy Awards 2026 Entry
The list of movies entered to be selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026 include 10 Hindi titles, 5 Telugu, 6 Marathi, 1 Manipuri, 1 Kannada and 1 silent film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi film Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
N Chandra, the chairperson of the selection committee said that a total of 24 films from different Indian languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars. A purported photo of the listed 24 movies that were entered in the Oscars race has been going viral on social media.
The list includes Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, Priyanka Chopra backed Marathi film Paani, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Bengal Files, Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Pratik Gandhi's Phule and more. The list of titles entered include 10 Hindi movies, 5 Telugu movies, 6 Marathi movies, 1 Manipuri movie, 1 Kannada movie and 1 silent film.
Here are all 23 movies that Homebound beat to become India's official Oscars entry this year.
I Want to Talk (Hindi)
Tanvi The Great (Hindi)
The Bengal Files (Hindi)
Pushpa 2 (Telugu)
Homebound (Hindi)
Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)
Superboys of Malegaon (Hindi)
Sthal (Marathi)
Kannappa (Telugu)
10 Meta The Dazzling Girl (Silent Film)
Sambar Bonda (Marathi)
Dashavatar (Marathi)
Vanvaas (Marathi)
Paani (Marathi)
Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)
Aata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi)
Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa (Telugu)
Boong (Manipuri)
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam (Telugu)
Humans in the Loop (Hindi)
Jugnuma (Hindi)
Phule (Hindi)
Veera Chandrahasa (Kannada)
Pyre (Hindi)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 22:23 IST