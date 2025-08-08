How Is Salman Khan Linked To Firing At Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe? Bishnoi Gang Issues Big Warning

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was attacked again on Thursday, August 7, and this time, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang have claimed responsibility and issued a stern warning. An audio of one of Bishnoi's gang members, Harry Boxer, has surfaced online in which he stated that the firing at the cafe happened as he invited Salman Khan on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3.

“The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show. If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them. If anyone has worked with Salman Khan, then he will be responsible for his own death. We will spoil the atmosphere of Mumbai so much that you people would not have even thought in your life."

What happened at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada?

In less than a month, a second firing incident happened at Kap's Cafe. According to reports, a few unknown assailants fired indiscriminately at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada’s Surrey on Thursday morning, with at least six bullet holes and destroyed windows reported at the cafe located on 85 Avenue and Scott Road. The Surrey Police are currently investigating the scene.

Earlier, in July, the cafe was targeted, with Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative and India's most wanted terrorist, claiming responsibility for the attack. Laddi alleged that the shooting was in response to remarks made by Kapil Sharma on his TV show, which some perceived as derogatory towards Nihang Sikhs.

When the Surrey Police came together to enjoy food at Kap's Cafe

A few days ago, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that showed the Surrey police dining at Kap's Cafe with their family. Sharing the video he wrote, "Thank you to the mayor of surrey Brenda Locke,@surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful."