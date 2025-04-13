Hrithik Has Fulfilled All His Obligations: US Tour Organisers Dismiss Reports Of 'Flop Show', Respond To Massive Fan Backlash

Hrithik Roshan's recent tour in the USA has received largely critical feedback. The actor has visited Houston, Dallas, New Jersey, Atlanta and Chicago till now. Fans who attended the event complained of the poor management, and Hrithik now fulfilled his promise of a meet and greet with them. Some netizens also share that they had paid a huge sum of around ₹1.2 Lakhs, in the assurance that they would get to meet the actor in an interpersonal interaction and click photos with him, but it did not happen. Several attendees also claimed that their school-going children were asked to prepare a performance for the show and were assured that they would get to meet the Dhoom actor, but the organisers backtracked at the last minute. The organiser of the event 3sixty sShows has now issued a clarification.



In the first official statement by the organiser, Chloe E. Jones called all reports of mismanagement ‘baseless’. It further stated that Hrithik Roshan has fulfilled all his commitments and has clicked over 150 pictures with fans in each location. The statement also stresses that the response to the event has been ‘phenomenal', with over 50k tickets being sold.



The clarification, as per India Today, reads, "These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people's testimonies all across social media to back our claims. Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far. In each location, we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback have been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors."



Comment section on Hrithik Roshan's post | Image: Instagram