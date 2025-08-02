India's Highest-Grossing Animated Film Is Made On Just ₹22 Crore Budget, Surpasses ₹1300 Crore Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse At Box Office

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the animated epic mythological action drama is soaring high at the box office in India. Based on one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, the film witnessed a disappointing opening at the box office. But with the help of positive word of mouth, the film witnessed a 162.86 per cent spike in the collections on the second day, and since then, the film has been unstoppable at the box office. It has achieved a milestone of becoming the highest-grossing movie in India, beating the 2023 animated drama Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Mahavatar Narsimha surpasses ₹50 crore mark

The mythological animated drama raked in ₹52.45 crore at the box office in eight days. Its steady pace at the box office has posed threats to many new releases, including Kingdom, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. The film didn't just beat 2014's Chaar Sahibzaade, which earned ₹22 crore, but also became the highest-grossing animation film ever released in India by surpassing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Indian box office record. The film collected ₹46 crore nett in India.

Low-budget Mahavatar Narsimha beats ₹1.31K crore budget film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a reported budget of ₹22-23 crore and doesn't even have the popular voice cast, but was still able to beat one of the expensive Hollywood films in India. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was made on a reported budget of ₹1.31K crore and was able to gross over $690 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of the year domestically in the United States. However, it couldn't find footfall in India and managed to earn only ₹46 crore at the box office.

Not just this, Mahavatar Narsimha didn't cast any popular actor to voice the character, but in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there were numerous popular stars voicing the characters, including Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Greta Lee and Oscar Isaac, among others.

All about Mahavatar Narsimha