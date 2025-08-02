Raanjhaana AI Ending Is Outrageous And Unacceptable To Fans, Here's Why

Despite the filmmaker Aanand L Rai's strong disapproval, his directorial Raanjhanaa was re-released on the big screens in Tamil as Ambikapathy. However, the Tamil version of the movie features an alternate ending, which has not sit well with fans. Clips of the movie's climax are now doing the rounds on social media.

Why Raanjhaana's altered ending is bizarre

Here's a recap of how the 2013 film Raanjhanaa ended. ‘Zoya’, played by Sonam Kapoor, joins hands with the ruling party of the state to scheme against ‘Kundan’ Dhanush and gets him shot. In the final moments of the film, the actor is shown to be admitted to the ICU, fighting for his life. Bindya, played by Swara Bhasker and Murali, played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who are the closest friends of Kundan, could be seen waiting outside the hospital room, devastated. However, the highlight of the scene was a monologue by Kundan that runs in the background, where he talks about succumbing to his fate and how his death would be his ultimate sacrifice for his love for Zoya, as well as repentance for his deeds. In the AI-altered ending of the film, the protagonist is shown to have woken up from the ICU to the smiling faces of Zoya, Bindya, and Murali, sans the monologue.

The changes in the film's climax were made without the consent of the director and the creative team involved in the filmmaking. By changing the ending of the movie, the makers have killed the essence of the plot. While the ‘happy ending’ might elicit elated reactions from the audience seated in the theatres, what is lost is the plot of the movie.



In the director's own words, Ambikapathy ‘is a reckless takeover that strips the work (of Raanjhaana) of its intent, its context, and its soul.’ In the original ending of Raanjhaana, Kundan, fully aware of the love of his life, Zoya, being responsible for his near-death condition, chooses to die. In his monologue, it is clear that the middle-class boy who has lived his life in the lanes of Banaras is still ridden with guilt for the death of Zoya's fiancé, Jasjeet Singh Shergill, which was partially his fault. In the climax, Kundan's death is not just a testament to his love for Zoya, but also an escape for him from a life filled with guilt and stained self-worth. Additionally, Kundan also chose not to fight for his life, thinking of his unfulfilled promises to Bindya, whom he ditched at the wedding altar. The alternate ending forgets to take into account all these nuances of Aanand L. Rai's directorial.



A poignant dialogue in the Raanjhaana climax said, “Ye jo ladki murda si aankein liye baithi hai bagal mein, Aaj bhi haan bol de toh Mahadev ki Kasam waapas aa jayein. Par nahi ab saala mood nahin hai, Aankhein moond lene mein hi sukh hai, So jaane me hi bhalayi hai." The line not only provides the perfect roundup to Zoya and Kundan's tragic love story but also serves as the reason why the movie is iconic in the first place.