Indian Movies Releasing In Theatres In April 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Dacoit, MaatruBhumi, Peddi, Patriot And More To Watch

April is knocking on the door, ready to bring new adventures, entertainers and movies into our lives. Like March, this month also brings big releases, so we have compiled a list of movies that are set to premiere in theatres next month. From Dacoit, Peddi and Bhoot Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Dacoit

Dacoit: A Love Story is the upcoming Hindi-Telugu action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2026. The film follows the story of an angry, wrongly convicted man who escapes prison to seek vengeance against his former girlfriend, with the plot unfolding a dangerous game of love, betrayal, and high-stakes robberies.

Release Date: April 10

Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language sports action drama. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.

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Release Date: April 30

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is an upcoming Hindi fantasy horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

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Release Date: April 10

MaatruBhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Starring Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language war drama that is set to release in April after much delay.

Release Date: April 17

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Sequel to the romantic comedy movie Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is set to release on the big screen. Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are leading the movie. Directed by Prashant Jha, the film follows a new chapter in the lives of Ginny and Sunny, focusing on love, marriage, and family expectations with a "twist" and a more "modern-day" approach compared to the original.

Release Date: April 24

Naanu Karunakara

Naanu Karunakara is a Kannada family comedy-drama film written by, directed by, and starring Aryan Tejas.

Release Date: April 2

Biker

Release Date: April 3

Leader

Release Date: April 3

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Release Date: April 10

Sakhe Ga Saajani

Sakhe Ga Saajani is a Marathi romantic drama set to release on April 3, 2026. Abhishek Jawkar directs the film, which features Prarthana Behere, Pooja Sawant, and Abhijeet Khandkekar. The story follows a journey centred on friendship and love.

Release Date: April 3

Patriot

Release Date: April 23

Kara