Web Series Releasing On OTT In April 2026: XO Kitty 3, Maamla Legal Hai 2, If Wishes Could Kill, Love On The Spectrum 4 And More To Binge-watch

April is knocking on the door, ready to bring new experiences, adventures, and lessons into our lives. Entertainment plays a vital role in helping us navigate through the month, so we have compiled a list of web series that are set to stream on various OTT platforms next month. From XO, Kitty Season 3 and Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 to Maa Ka Sum, the list includes shows from various languages and genres.

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

The upcoming season will focus on both new romantic journeys and significant milestones for returning couples. The series will continue to follow individuals on the autism spectrum. The new cast includes Logan Pereira, Emma Miller and Dylan Aguilar. It will stream on April 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

XO, Kitty Season 3

Lana Condor is set to reprise her role as Lara Jean Song Covey in the third season to offer sisterly guidance to her younger sister Anna Cathcart, fondly known as Kitty. Will Kitty be able to confess her feelings to Min Ho? Well, we will have to watch the show, which will be streaming on April 2.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Continuing the quirky and funny stories of the lawyers of the Padpadganj district court, the second season will be full of satire and legal turmoil. Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal and Anant Joshi will be reprising their roles alongside new cast member Kusha Kapila. The series will stream on April 3.

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Where to watch: April 3

Maa Ka Sum

Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja-starrer revolves around Agastya, a 19-year-old math prodigy for whom "Maths ho ya pyaar... ek hi equation hain." He sets "Project Mom" into motion - a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh). What follows is a quirky, fast-paced ride where logic meets emotion, and carefully planned equations begin to unravel. The series will stream on April 3.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Trust Me: The False Prophet

It is a true-crime documentary mini-series that follows cult expert Christine Marie and filmmaker Tolga Katas as they infiltrate a Utah-based FLDS polygamist sect. The series exposes a self-proclaimed heir to Warren Jeffs who engaged in abuse. It will stream on April 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Law According to Lidia Poët

It is the final and third season of the Italian series starring Matilda De Angelis. The show is scheduled for release on April 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

If Wishes Could Kill

It is a South Korean young adult horror television series directed by Park Youn-seo. Starring Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je, the series follows five high school students who must uncover the truth behind "Girigo", a mysterious wish-granting app. The series will stream on April 24.