Is This the Wedding Location Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Choose for Their Special Day?
Since Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce went public, fans have speculated about their wedding plans. Reports suggest a private summer 2026 wedding in Rhode Island, at Swift's grand Watch Hill mansion, known for its stunning beachfront and iconic Fourth of July parties.
Ever since the love-soaked pictures of Taylor Swift’s engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce dropped on Instagram, her legion of fans has been dreaming about the day the singer walks down the aisle.
While there were some reports that claimed that Taylor and Travis are in no rush to get married and want to enjoy their engagement, there are now conflicting reports coming in that claim that Taylor is planning a summer wedding next year and may have already finalized the location.
As per Page Six, sources claim that the Fortknight singer may get married in Rhode Island, and it is going to be a super private and casual affair with just close friends and family in attendance.
Taylor’s Swift Rhode Island connection
Taylor Swift has a significant connection to the state of Rhode Island and owns a grand mansion in Watch Hill, Westerly. The lavish beachfront property is known for being absolutely spectacular and is the site for Taylor’s legendary 4th of July parties that are attended by all the A-listers in Hollywood and music. Purchased by the singer in 2013, the mansion has also featured in her song ‘The Last Great American Dynasty.”
Given Taylor’s deep love for the house and the grand setting, Swift may decide to host the wedding in her backyard.
