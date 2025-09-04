Kiku Sharda Quits The Great Indian Kapil Show After Spat With Krushna Abhishek? Here's The Truth

Kiku Sharda is seemingly taking a break from the ongoing The Great Indian Kapil Show. As per reports, the actor will not appear on the Netflix series in the coming days. This comes days after a video from the show set showing Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek engaged in a verbal spat went viral. It was assumed that this fight was the reason behind the actor quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Why is Kiku Sharda taking a break from The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Actor Kiku Sharda is putting the brakes on his shooting schedule for his hit streaming comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is trading his time for another streaming show. The actor is set to enter the upcoming streaming reality show Rise & Fall. The show will premiere on September 6. A source from the production has informed IANS that Kiku Sharda will have to stop shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show until he is inside the house of Rise & Fall. The Ashneer Grover-hosted show will premiere on Amazon MX Player.

Rise & Fall, which follows the same format as the superhit reality show Bigg Boss, is being hosted by reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for Shark Tank India.

A video of Kiku Sharda-Krushna Abhishek from The Great Indian Kapil Show set goes viral

On August 26, a video of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda preparing for their next act on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, went viral. In the short clip, they engaged in a heated argument. The video begins with Kiku Sharda asking Krushna, "Timepass kar raha hu?". On hearing this, the latter gets upset and replies, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then adds, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle." Krushna then calmly says, "I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice."



