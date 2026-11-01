Jalandhar: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, early Sunday. Vidit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened near 3:30 am on Sunday.

Confirming the heartbreaking news through an Instagram Story, Honey Singh expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew. Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, “Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck.”

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