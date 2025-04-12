Janhvi Kapoor Is Excited For 'New Beginnings', Is Wedding With Shikhar Pahariya On Cards?

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:21 IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a series of photographs on her Instagram account and the caption of the post has created a stir among her fans, who are speculating that marriage with longtime beau Shikhar Pahariya may be on cards for Sridevi's daughter.
Janhvi Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, has shared a total of five photographs on Instagram, where she is seen hugging one of her pet dogs. The actress, who is dressed casually in a pair of shorts and long white linen shirt, has her hair down and is glowing, even without makeup.
The 'Dhadak' actress is sitting on a marble slab in what seems to be her own home, and is hugging her four-legged baby in every photo. More than the photos, what has caught the netizens' reaction is the post's caption, “Excited for new beginnings. #lovethatstays #lovetc”
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post caption has caused quite a buzz on social media, with fans wondering what the new beginnings can be. Could it be her wedding with longtime boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya or is it a new business, or project?
While the actress has maintained a mystery around the ‘new beginnings’, a fan by the name of ‘techbolly’ has excitedly asked in the comment section, “Omggg! Is it finally time for your wedding with Shikhar Pahariya?” Another fan, by the username ‘janhvisupremacy’ has commented, “New makeup line lesgooooo”, hinting at a possible new business for the actress.
A lot of netizens have wished the actress all the luck for her ‘new beginnings’, eagerly waiting for her to announce things in detail. Janhvi Kapoor has also been in the news for her film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, as it has been officially selected for the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category.
Published April 12th 2025, 15:09 IST