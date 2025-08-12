Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Adivi Sesh, Other Celebs Join Outrage Against Court Order To Make Delhi-NCR Stray Dog-Free

The Supreme Court, on Monday, August 12, heard a suo motu case about increasing incidents of rabies and fatalities from stray dog bites. Justice JB Pardiwala directed the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove stray dogs from neighbourhoods and relocate them to shelters to ensure safety in the capital.

After this, many animal lovers across the nation voiced their disappointment with the decision on social media. Several celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma, and others, joined the movement.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more condemn the SC decision to remove all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR

Taking to the Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor re-shared a note that quoted, “They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court has ordered every stray dog in Delhi-NCR to be taken off the streets and locked away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet each morning. But these are not just ‘stray dogs’. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They guard shops silently at night. They wag their tails when children return from school. They bring warmth to a cold, uncaring city.”

The note ended with, “A society that cannot protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it’s the dogs. Tomorrow… who will it be? Raise your voice, because they don’t have one.”

Varun Dhawan also re-shared the same post on his Instagram story. Siddharth Anand also took to his X(Twitter handle) and shared his views on the order.

Dacoit actor Adivi Sesh is an animal lover. Following the Supreme Court’s order for the mass confinement of stray dogs in the National Capital, he reportedly wrote to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi, requesting an immediate review of the decision.

According to the IANS, he stressed that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be allowed to live in their territories, as per existing animal welfare laws. He urged the authorities to adopt a humane, effective, and lawful method of managing the stray dog population instead of enforcing blanket confinement.