Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt To Accompany Him For Coolie Promotions? Couple's Joint Appearance At Airport Sparks Buzz

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt jetted off from Mumbai on August 12. Their trip comes days before the release of the film Coolie on August 14. Headlined by Rajinikanth, the movie will feature a brief cameo of Aamir Khan. While the purpose and destination of the actor's trip with Gauri Spratt remains unknown, social media users are speculating that they are heading out to promote Coolie.

Will Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt promote Coolie together?

Despite having a cameo role, Aamir Khan has been promoting Rajinikanth's Coolie. The actor took part in the pre-release event of the film, held in Hyderabad on August 2. It is likely that he has headed out of Mumbai to partake in another pre-release event for the Tamil actioner.

To give strength to the speculations, actor Nagarjuna, who plays the antagonist in Coolie, was also spotted jetting off from Mumbai. His appearance at the airport came minutes after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt. While there is no confirmation yet, it seems Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, will accompany him for the next leg of Coolie promotions or screening of the movie.



How much did Aamir Khan charge for his cameo in Coolie?

Coolie, slated for a pan-India release, is mounted on a budget of over ₹350 crore. A big part of the film's total expenditure has been allocated towards the cast's salaries. While Rajinikanth took home the biggest paycheck with ₹200 crore, Aamir Khan received a staggering amount too. The actor has charged a whopping ₹20 crore for a nearly 20-minute appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer, as per reports.



