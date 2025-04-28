Jannat Ki Hai Ae Tasveer: This Iconic Song Of Mohammed Rafi Is A Classic Reply To Pakistan's Greed For Kashmir

It is said music binds people together, but it can also serve as a strong message during an intense situation. April 22, 2025, will be remembered as a black day in India as around 26 tourists were killed and over 20 people were injured in a terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has intensified tensions between India and Pakistan. Amid this, a song, Jannat Ki Hai Ae Tasveer, has once again gone viral on social media platforms. This iconic song is from the movie Johar in Kashmir and is sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The song describes the beauty of Kashmir and states that it is part of India. The song's lyrics further state that Kashmir's future shouldn't be handed over to a stranger. The song also described India's strength and how the country will never bow down.

All you need to know about the song Jannat Ki Hai Tasveer Yeh

The movie Johar in Kashmir was released in 1966, starring I.S. Johar, who also served as director and producer. It also starred Sonia Sahni, Mumtaz Begum, Kamal Kapoor, Manmohan Krishna and Rajan Haksar in pivotal roles. The film had music by the composer duo Kalyanji and Anandji. According to IMDb, the film follows after tensions rise in Kashmir during the partition. Aslam falls in love with Salma, who makes him change his ways. However, when she gets kidnapped, he sets out to cross several bridges to rescue her. What Aslam does not know is that one of the killers is none other than Maula Khan, his Pakistan-based paternal cousin. Watch what happens when Aslam and his uncle realise this and the impact it will have on their relationship.

Soon after the song was released, the Pakistani nationals were unhappy and rose in uproar. This is not the first time the song Jannat Ki Hai Tasveer Yeh has gone viral on the internet. After the 2019 Pulwama Attack, where 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, Indians shared the clip of the song to express their anger.