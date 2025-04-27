DYK Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Badtameez Dil Has A Turkish Rip-off | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani hit the big screens on 2013. Since then, the film, its dialogues and songs have gained cult status. Especially the song, Badtameez Dil, has become an unmissable party anthem. However, a new video shows that the film's popularity transcends borders.

DYK Badtameez Dil has a Turkish version?

Badtameez Dil from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular Bollywood songs in recent times. The song featured the actors along with Kalki Koechlin in the pivotal part of the film. Given the popularity of the song, it was copied in Turkey as well.

Turkish singer Simge released a song, Kamera, in October 2016. The song, though shot in a very different setup, is based on the music given by Pritam in Badtameez Dil. The tempo, melody and even the beats of the song are a direct lift off from Badtameez Dil. The original video also names Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya in the credits.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scores big on re-release

Ayan Mukerji's directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released on January 3. The romance-comedy raked in ₹12.50 crores net collection at the domestic box office. In its original run, the film amassed a total of ₹188.60 crores net. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.