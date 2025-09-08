Updated 8 September 2025 at 08:38 IST
The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4: Hollywood's Horror Movie Registers ₹50 Crore Opening Weekend But Fails To Beat Shaitaan
The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection: The Hollywood horror film has held steady a the Indian box office with over ₹50 crore earnings on the opening weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection: Ed and Lorraine Warren's final tryst with the supernatural in the Conjuring universe seems to have struck a chord with the Indian audience. The Hollywood horror movie outperformed the recent domestic releases such as Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, ever since it hit the big screens on September 5. After the three-day weekend, The Conjuring Last Rites has amassed a total of over ₹50 crore.
The Conjuring: Last Rites creeps its way to become box office hit in India
The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth and final chapter in the Conjuring universe. Fans of the franchise have bid it a perfect farewell by flocking to cinemas to catch the movie on the big screens. The Conjuring: Last Rites, which depicts the final case of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), became the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025, beating Tom Cruise's starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. By the end of the third weekend, the movie had pulled in more than ₹50 crore in collections.
Also Read: Patrick Schwarzenegger Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend Abby Champion
The horror movie opened to ₹17.5 crore in India. On the second day, the collection remained the same. On Sunday, The Conjuring: Last Rites witnessed a little dip with ₹15.50 crore. At the end of the three-day theatrical run, the film had amassed a total of ₹50.50 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Despite the drop in business, the earnings of the movie remained higher than Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.
The Conjuring: Last Rites registers the largest horror opening overseas
As per AP News, The Conjuring: Last Rites raked in $83 million in the USA, making it the third-highest domestic opening for a horror movie, behind It and It: Chapter Two. It has also secured the largest horror opening internationally, with $104 million in earnings outside of North American theatres. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the big screen in the ninth instalment of The Conjuring as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who attempt to vanquish a demon from a family’s home.
Also Read: Little Hearts Eyes ₹10 Crore Weekend Biz Against Heavyweight Lokah
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 08:38 IST