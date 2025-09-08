The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4: Hollywood's Horror Movie Registers ₹50 Crore Opening Weekend But Fails To Beat Shaitaan

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection: Ed and Lorraine Warren's final tryst with the supernatural in the Conjuring universe seems to have struck a chord with the Indian audience. The Hollywood horror movie outperformed the recent domestic releases such as Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, ever since it hit the big screens on September 5. After the three-day weekend, The Conjuring Last Rites has amassed a total of over ₹50 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites creeps its way to become box office hit in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth and final chapter in the Conjuring universe. Fans of the franchise have bid it a perfect farewell by flocking to cinemas to catch the movie on the big screens. The Conjuring: Last Rites, which depicts the final case of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), became the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025, beating Tom Cruise's starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. By the end of the third weekend, the movie had pulled in more than ₹50 crore in collections.

The horror movie opened to ₹17.5 crore in India. On the second day, the collection remained the same. On Sunday, The Conjuring: Last Rites witnessed a little dip with ₹15.50 crore. At the end of the three-day theatrical run, the film had amassed a total of ₹50.50 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Despite the drop in business, the earnings of the movie remained higher than Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.

The Conjuring: Last Rites registers the largest horror opening overseas

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as The Warrens in BTS pic of The Conjuring: Last Rites | Image: X

