Jasleen Royal Takes Legal Action Against T-Series, Guru Randhawa Over Copyright Infringement
Singer Jasleen Royal has filed a lawsuit against label T-Series, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa at the Bombay High Court to protect her music copyright.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Jasleen Royal has sued Guru Randhawa for copyright violation | Image: Instagram
