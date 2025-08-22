Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi Comedian And Carry On Jatta Actor, Dies At 65

Jaswinder Bhalla, a Punjabi comedian and actor, died on Friday morning. He breathed his last at 65. On Wednesday, he reportedly suffered a brain stroke after which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. According to reports, his last rites will take place on August 23 at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla?

He is a veteran actor who appeared in a supporting role in the movies. He began his career as a comedian in 1988 with Chhankata 88 and went on to make his acting debut with the Punjabi film Dulla Hatti. Since then, he has starred in several hit films such as Jatt and Juliet, Carry On Jatta franchise, Sardaar Ji franchise, and Mar Gaye Oye Loko. Last, he was seen on the big screen in the 2024 movie Shinda Shinda No Papa, starring Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

He is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, and two kids, a son, Pukhraj Bhalla and a daughter, Ashpreet Kaur. His son is also an actor in the Punjabi film industry.

Punjabi industry mourns the death of Jaswinder Bhalla

Soon after the news broke, Pargat Singh, a former captain of the Indian Hockey team, took to his X handle to mourn the comedian's death. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji. His sharp wit, timeless characters & contribution to Punjabi cinema brought joy to millions. A huge loss to our culture & entertainment world. #JaswinderBhalla #PunjabiCinema."

Gurtej Singh Pannu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Ji. His humor was a bridge between generations, his art a gift to Punjabi cinema. A true icon gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers".

A fan wrote on X, "R.I.P. #JaswinderBhalla ji. One of the best clean comedian ever produced by Punjabi Movie Industry. Dhillon Sahb with Kala coat will be missed forever." Another wrote, "Punjabi Cinema legend Jaswinder Singh Bhalla is now no longer with us. One of the finest actor of not just Punjab but of India. His comedy and punchlines will forever echo in our ears and heart. We’ll miss you Bhalla Saab. Om Shanti."