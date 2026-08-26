Jewellery Brand GIVA Withdraws Kriti Sanon Ad after Backlash Over Portrayal of Cultural Sentiments

New Delhi: Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its recent advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

In a statement shared on Instagram, GIVA said it has the "highest regard and deep respect" for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," the brand said.

GIVA said that if its recent advertisement had "inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society", it was not intentional.

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"Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media," the brand said. The jewellery brand concluded its statement by wishing people "love & positivity" during the festive season.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kriti addressed the ongoing debate over an ad for Rakshabandhan in which she appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape.While many admired the look, some called it 'inappropriate' and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions. Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture.

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Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too!

After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Her comments were endoresed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who said it was a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes.

"What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram.