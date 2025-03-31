Joke Or You Became A Joker: Salman Khan Fans Call Him Out For 'Worthless' Movies As Sikandar Tanks

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following and whose fans eagerly wait for his films, has been delivering back-to-back disasters. The actor's latest release, Sikandar has now been added to his list of absolutely ‘worthless movies’ which have failed miserably at the box office.

Salman Khan's fans have flooded the comment sections of his social media posts, slamming him for his poor performances, wrong choice of scripts and back-to-back box office failures.

'Joke or You Became a Joker': Salman Khan Fans Slam Him for His ‘Worthless Movies’

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna -starrer Sikandar has failed to impress the audience, despite being one of the highest anticipated movies for the year. The film which has tanked at the box office is so poor, that even the actor's loyal fans have called him out for his recent work.

Under Salman Khan's last post on Instagram, one of his fans who goes by the name of 'roychowdhury4581' has expressed his frustration over the kind of work the Dabangg actor has been doing. In bold letters, the fan said, “Is it a joke or you became a joker. Never ever expected this kind of worthless movie from you end. I am a big fan of yours from childhood, never missed a single movie of yours. But you really disheartened me. Please stop acting like a robot. Go to gym and shape up yourself. You became old and tired. You really disheartened me Salman.”

Another fan, who goes by the name of 'mywokstory' on Instagram, also called Salman Khan out for his dull performance, “Stop doing social messaging movies Salman, your fans are disappointed with your dull performance, we need to see real Salman Khan movies."

Under the same Instagram post, a fan ‘bingsajid_’ has asked Salman to stop acting in films because his performances for the last five years have been extremely poor. A fourth fan called Sikandar ‘bakwas’ while another criticised Salman's acting skills and said, “We want to see him acting not to just stand in front of camera as like nothing.”

Salman Khan-Starrer Sikandar Tanks at Box Office

There was a lot of hype around Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna and its release on the Eid weekend could have also been a highlight but the exceptionally poor performances, a bad script and senseless plot drowned the film completely. The film could not beat Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava's opening day collection as it managed to collect only ₹26 crore and registered only 21.60 percent occupancy.