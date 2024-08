Published 02:05 IST, August 21st 2024

Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's NTR31 To Be Made On A Staggering Budget Of ₹350 Crore?

Reports reveal that the action film NTR31, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to be a cinematic spectacle made on a budget of ₹350 crores.