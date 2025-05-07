sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 12:49 IST

Just 14: Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun Had Sexual Relations When Actress Was In 8th Grade, Shocking Voice Recording Reveals

Kim Sae Ron's family shared an audio recording at the press conference, where the actress made a shocking revelation about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Just 14: Sae Ron, Soo Hyun Had Sexual Relations In Her Mid School Years
Kim Soo Hyun sparked controversy since a shocking revelation was made about him dating the late Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor. The anger and backlash started after the Bloodhounds actress tragically passed away at the age of 24, with authorities identifying her death as a suicide.

After months of public outrage and legal accusations directed at the Queen of Tears actor, the late Kim Sae Ron’s family’s attorney, Bu Ji Seok, held a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on May 7. During the explosive conference, they shared an audio recording obtained from Garo Sero Institute, where Kim Sae Ron discussed her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun with an acquaintance. She reportedly admits to having a physical relationship with Kim Soo Hyun while she was in middle school (in 8th grade).

Kim Sae Ron admitted having sexual relations with Kim Soo Hyun when the actress was in 8th Grade

The alleged recording, dated January 10, 2025, reveals that Kim Sae Ron confirms that she was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun while she was still in middle school and continued until she entered university.

In the alleged recording, the acquaintance is heard asking whether Kim Sae Ron had reached adulthood during her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. In response, Kim Sae Ron allegedly admitted that their relationship became physical for the first time when she was in her second year of middle school (8th grade).

In the alleged audio clip, Kim Sae Ron also stated that few people knew about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. When others eventually discovered it, they labelled her as the "crazy one" and questioned why she let him get away with it. Kim Sae Ron also reportedly reflected in the recording, saying, “Thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?” The acquaintance agreed with her.

This recording has now added weight to the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun, sparking a wave of anger online. Many have accused the actor of being a paedophile and a groomer for allegedly assaulting the late actress when she was just 14 years old.

Also Read: Serious Crime, Evidence Related To Dating Minor: Kim Sae Ron’s Family Attorney Exposes Kim Soo Hyun Over Lawsuit

Among other shocking revelations, the former also reportedly discussed with her acquaintance about how Kim Soo Hyun would send/show her pictures of an idol he had slept with.

Published May 7th 2025, 11:57 IST