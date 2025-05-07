Serious Crime, Evidence Related To Dating Minor: Kim Sae Ron’s Family Attorney Exposes Kim Soo Hyun Over Lawsuit

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal is not seemingly ending anytime soon. In the most recent update on the controversy, the late Kim Sae Ron’s family has announced plans to hold a press conference today regarding proof of their allegations against actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Late Kim Sae Ron's family to make striking revelation about Kim Soo Hyun

According to a Korean news outlet, attorney Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative for Kim Sae Ron’s family, announced plans to disclose a serious crime involving the Queen of Tears actor. The revelation is set to occur at a press conference scheduled for 2 PM KST (10 AM IST).

“I will reveal the exact details at the press conference. Aside from the serious crime, there is also evidence related to dating a minor,” stated attorney Bu Ji Seok.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s family has alleged that Kim Soo Hyun has been in a relationship with her since she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency issued a warning after Kim Sae Ron’s family announced a press conference

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has raised concerns about the upcoming press conference announced by Kim Sae Ron’s family’s attorney.

In an official statement, the agency expressed its apprehension regarding the event scheduled for later today. They stated: “Following their previous press conference, we have serious concerns about the continued spread of false information related to Kim Soo Hyun. We sincerely ask that, before reporting on unverified, one-sided claims, efforts be made to fact-check with us. This will help prevent the spread of false information and avoid unfair damages to the involved parties.”

Recently, on March 31, Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference where he denied the allegations. He also filed a lawsuit for damages against Kim Sae Ron’s family and YouTuber Kim Se Ui.

Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Kim Sae-Ron’s family stated that she was battling depression due to her relationship with South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun. They claimed he dated her when she was a minor, groomed her, and abandoned her after achieving fame.