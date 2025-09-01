Justin Bieber Surprises Bride At Indian Wedding In Los Angeles, Poses With Bridesmaids | See Viral Photos

Hollywood pop star Justin Bieber gave an Indian bride a special moment to stay by after gatecrashing her wedding in Los Angeles. Photos and videos from the celebration went viral on social media, with fans praising the Baby singer for his heart-warming gesture.

Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride on her wedding day

A fan club page named justintournews shared a clip showing Justin Bieber making a surprise entry at an Indian wedding, leaving the bride and her guests shaken. The video carried the caption, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.” While the bride’s name and details were not disclosed, photo credit went to Shuba Mohan, a digital creator mentioned on Instagram. She had also shared pictures with Hailey Bieber and Justin earlier.

Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride on her wedding day | Image: Instagram

In the viral photos and videos, the Swag creator happily mingled with the guests, exchanged smiles, and posed for photos with the bridesmaids.

He kept his look casual, wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts, topped with a striking blue fur jacket. The bride looked stunning in a traditional green saree, styled with gold jewellery and kaleeras on her wrists.

Fans gushing over Justin Bieber’s sweet gesture

The candid moments of Justin chatting with the wedding party quickly won hearts online. Fans flooded the comments section with messages like, “He’s the sweetest,” “Look at the joy! Blessings to the beautiful bride,” and “she is so lucky best surprise and wedding gift for her.” Another admirer gushed, “SO CUTEEE OMGGGG shes so lucky! 😭 @lilbieber I dont even have a man but come to my wedding pls.” At the same time, a few questioned his outfit choice for the wedding appearance.'