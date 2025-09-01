Updated 1 September 2025 at 13:44 IST
Anne Hathaway Politely Requests Paparazzi To Leave Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot, Says, ‘There Are Children On Set’ | Watch
Anne Hathaway has been shooting for the sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, in New York, and the shoot has been attracting numerous tourists.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have been filming in New York for the sequel to the 2008 iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada. Several moments and videos have been circulating online from the beginning of the shoot. The actress will reprise his role as Andrea Sachs, while Streep will likely play the formidable fashion mogul Miranda Priestly. In a recent video from the set, Anne Hathaway could be seen politely instructing the paparazzi members to leave the set, as they would be shooting with children.
Anne Hathaway cautions paparazzi about children on set
On September 1, Anne Hathaway and other crew members were present at New York's Central Perk for the filming of the movie. Upon noticing the bickering paps, the actress swiftly moved towards the edge and asked them to calm down. She paused the scene to address the paparazzi and requested that they not yell.
Also Read: Janhvi To Star In Mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz Remake?
She could be heard saying, “You guys have got to relax. There are children on set today. Does everyone know that there are children on set? Everyone’s going to relax. We are going to have a very nice evening because we have children here. Thank you." Anne Hathaway's appeal sat well with the camerapersons, and they backed down with the noise. The Oscar-winning actress was dressed in an all-black ensemble and retreated to continue the shooting of the film.
Also Read: BTS Jungkook Reacts To 40-Year-Old Female Fan Trespassing His Home
Anne Hathaway falls off the stairs while shooting for The Devil Wears Prada 2
The actress's latest video comes days after a clip capturing her awkward plunge down the stairs went viral. In the video, Anne Hathaway could be seen exiting a premise and stepping down the stairs when he loses her balance and suffers a nasty fall. The Princess Diaries fame sported high heels, as a part of her costume, which broke to result in the unfateful tragedy. However, as the charmer she is, Anne quickly recovered from the tumble, smiled at the shutterbugs and exclaimed, "I’m fine!" Onlookers, as well as social media users, were in awe of the actress's quick recovery.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 13:44 IST