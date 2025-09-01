Anne Hathaway Politely Requests Paparazzi To Leave Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot, Says, ‘There Are Children On Set’ | Watch

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have been filming in New York for the sequel to the 2008 iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada. Several moments and videos have been circulating online from the beginning of the shoot. The actress will reprise his role as Andrea Sachs, while Streep will likely play the formidable fashion mogul Miranda Priestly. In a recent video from the set, Anne Hathaway could be seen politely instructing the paparazzi members to leave the set, as they would be shooting with children.

Anne Hathaway cautions paparazzi about children on set

On September 1, Anne Hathaway and other crew members were present at New York's Central Perk for the filming of the movie. Upon noticing the bickering paps, the actress swiftly moved towards the edge and asked them to calm down. She paused the scene to address the paparazzi and requested that they not yell.



She could be heard saying, “You guys have got to relax. There are children on set today. Does everyone know that there are children on set? Everyone’s going to relax. We are going to have a very nice evening because we have children here. Thank you." Anne Hathaway's appeal sat well with the camerapersons, and they backed down with the noise. The Oscar-winning actress was dressed in an all-black ensemble and retreated to continue the shooting of the film.



